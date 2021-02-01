Are you ready for the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

On Sunday (February 7), the 2021 Super Bowl will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The NFL's biggest game of the year happens to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the year and the league promises that this year's Halftime Show set will be "nothing short of transcendent."

Below, everything you need to know about the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, including how to watch, who's playing and how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Does the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show Air?

The 2021 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm EST, which means the halftime show will start around 8 pm EST.

Who's Playing in the 2021 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Who's Performing at the 2021 Halftime Show?

This year, Grammy-award winning artist The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, performing hits such as "Can't Feel My Face," "Blinding Lights" and "The Hills".

The “Save Your Tears” singer revealed to Billboard that he has spent a whopping $7 million dollars of his own money to ensure that his Halftime Show performance goes exactly as he envisions.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," The Weeknd explained to the publication.

The Halftime Show is being co-executive produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who also produced the 2020 show which featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Who's Performing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl?

The NFL announced that artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem together at the 2021 Super Bowl. Grammy-nominated artist H.E.R. will sing a rendition of “America the Beautiful” during pregame festivities.

Can I Stream the 2021 Halftime Show?

The 2021 Halftime show will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App, and CBS All Access, if you have a subscription.

Where Else Can I Watch the 2021 Halftime Show?

The 2021 Halftime Show will be televised by CBS.

How Is the 2021 Super Bowl Navigating COVID-19?

Tampa's Raymond James Stadium will be capped at a capacity of 22,000 due to COVID-19 for the 2021 Super Bowl. For reference, the stadium typically accommodates 65,618 fans during a game in a non-pandemic environment. Approximately 7,500 of those attending the 2021 Super Bowl will be vaccinated health care workers. Every fan in attendance will be required to wear a mask.