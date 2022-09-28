Justin Bieber, Lizzo and More Celebrities React to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Now that it's official that Rihanna is the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, celebs are reacting with just as much excitement as fans!

Justin Bieber summed it up best by sharing the post on his Instagram Story and commenting "The queen is back."

Meanwhile, Lizzo commented on Rihanna's post "screaming," and former two-time halftime performer Bruno Mars reacted with a fire emoji.

Halle Bailey also responded on Twitter with a plethora of pink heart emojis, saying, "Rihanna for halftime?? Yasss."

Bailey's sister Chloe had a similar reaction on Twitter.

Bebe Rexha added under Rihanna's Instagram post, "This is about to be a movie," while Christina Milian wrote "Yessssssssssss!"

In a radio interview, Dr. Dre said, "I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do [the Halftime Show] and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do."

Lindsay Lohan chimed in with red hearts and fellow pop star Katy Perry wrote, "Hell yeah."

According to Newsweek, the 2023 show will be produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which said in a statement, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Rihanna has previously declined to do the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show due to her support for Colin Kaepernick and his decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racism in the United States.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna's last album was released in 2016, while her last performance took place at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019.