Rihanna will be here on Sunday...well sort of!

After bringing the heat to the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show last month, Rihanna has firmly established her rightful place as a music icon. And it was a rare treat because she has put her music career on hold for the last few years. So while she may not actually be on tour and coming to Maine, there is a fun event happening this Sunday, that will keep fans happy until she makes her next musical move.

The Versant Power Astronomy Center & Jordan Planetarium, located at the University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, will host “Rihanna: Diamonds In The Sky" this Sunday afternoon!

Head to the planetarium for a-rockin' good time! "Rihanna's: Diamonds In The Sky" lines up her greatest hits such as "Umbrella, "Only Girl In The World", "We Found Love" "Rude Boy" "Pon De Replay", "Diamonds" and many more set to the extravagant astronomical visuals that you can only find at the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

There are plenty of tunes to choose from since Rihanna has sales of over 250 million records worldwide. Rihanna is the second-best-selling female music artist of all time. She has earned 14 number-ones and 32 top-ten singles in the US. Her accolades include nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and an Oscar nomination for Best Song.

Tickets are $9 for general admission. You can get them here, by phone at 207-581-1341, or at the box office prior to the show.

The performance is this Sunday, March 19th, from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm

WARNING: All music programs may contain explicit content, as well as bright flashing lights and fast-moving images, which have been known to trigger seizures in those with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance See photos of Rihanna performing during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, 2023.