Eminem had millions of eyes on him as he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show Sunday (Feb. 13.), but one very special person was there to cheer him on: his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

Hailie, 26, took to Instagram to support her pops as he rocked the stage alongside hip-hop and rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and surprise guest 50 Cent.

She shared a snap from a private box at SoFi Stadium, where the hometown Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

"Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford," she wrote, shouting out Rams' QB Matthew Stafford.

Hailie's followers peppered her comment section with praise on how beautiful she looked and how lovely it was to see her there supporting her dad.

"Love to see u supporting him. It's really special and u look flawless as usual," one user wrote, while another commented: "Must be crazy to see your father up there performing! I couldn’t imagine what that’s like!"

During the big game, Hailie shared multiple clips of the Detroit rapper's show-stopping performance of his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself," from the film 8 Mile. Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak played the drums during the performance.

Watch a clip of Eminem's performance here:

Hailie, the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott, is seemingly a big fan of her dad. As she revealed via TikTok, the rapper sat atop her 2021 Spotify Wrapped list as her top artist.

On Dec. 1, 2021, she shared a video of herself lip-syncing over a clip featuring The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo gushing about being a Nicki Minaj fan.

Watch the clip here:

"Am I a Nicki fan? Pull up into Sri Lanka, what? Are you joking?" the reality star declared during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in November.

Hailie captioned the clip: "What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?" and "I think my dad's gone crazy," before revealing she was in the top 3 percent of his listeners for the year.