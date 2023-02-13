20-Year-Old Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP/Thinkstock

Police say a 20-year-old man from Dieppe died early Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in a residential area of the city.

The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the crash on Amirault Street in Dieppe around 2:45 a.m., according to Staff Sgt. Thierry Malenfant. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

RCMP say the car hit the sidewalk before flipping over

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it struck the sidewalk and rolled over.

The Dieppe Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also responded to the scene. A member of the New Brunswick coroner's office is assisting with the RCMP investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death, Sgt. Malenfant said in a news release on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

