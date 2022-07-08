18-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Upper Hainesville, N.B.

RCMP say an 18-year-old man died early Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Upper Hainesville, N.B.

Members of the Keswick RCMP, Millville Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash on Route 104 around 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. J.F. Martel of the Keswick Detachment.



Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it left the road and rolled over. The 18-year-old from Middle Hainesville was the only one in the vehicle. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Sgt. Martel said.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. Route 104 in Upper Hainesville was closed for several hours Friday morning and has since been re-opened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Upper Hainesville is about halfway between Fredericton and Woodstock.