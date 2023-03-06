A 13-year-old Maine girl was arrested after stabbing a student at a wrestling meet in Mexico, Maine on Friday.

13-Year-Old Maine Girl Stabs a Student at Wrestling Meet

Authorities said the teenager stabbed a student at the Mountain Valley Middle School. WMTW News said the school posted on Facebook and said that officers with the Mexico Police arrived at the scene and “"controlled the situation."

Aggravated Assault Charges

The 13-year-old girl is facing aggravated assault charges. She was arrested and released to her family.

Stabbing Victim Treated for Injuries

The student who was stabbed was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

