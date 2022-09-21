Open House Event at NMCC Features YouTube Star

As part of the Open House celebration at NMCC, YouTube creator, Scott Wadsworth, will do a presentation on October 14 with a focus on “the importance of skilled trades and developing grit.”

The event is open to the community and students who are interested in attending the school.

The Presentations are Scheduled on Campus

Wadsworth is known as the “Essential Craftsman” to his followers on YouTube and on social media. His talk will take place on the campus at Northern Maine Community College.

Scott Wadsworth’s Background and Experience

Wadsworth popularity on social media comes from a wide background of professions including carpentry on a residential and commercial level. He’s also been an elk hunting guide and blacksmith, according to NMCC. He takes account of all the areas he’s worked and shares them online.

Watch Video

Wadsworth posted a video ahead of his appearance at NMCC. He talks a little about his past experience and looks forward to his visit to Aroostook County and Northern Maine Community College.

Essential Craftsman Official YouTube Page

We’ve also provided a link to his very popular YouTube page where you can see his videos on various topics of discussion.

Call the NMCC Admission Office to RSVP for the Event

RSVP for the Open House at NMC by calling the Admissions Office at (207) 768-2785. The event is being held on October 14, 2022. Wadsworth’s presentation, “The Essential Craftsman” is scheduled at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. There’s also an evening presentation at 4 p.m. For more information go to NMCC.edu.

