Community COVID Vaccination Clinic Openings for 60 and Older 

The Community COVID Vaccination Clinic that Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has scheduled for Friday, March 12, still has openings for people age 60 or older.

The clinic takes place at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

In addition, there is a special time set aside on Friday afternoon for educators aged 60 and older.

Hospital officials are trying to ensure that eligible community members know that openings are still available.

Those 60 or over can either sign up online at covid.northernlighthealth.org, by calling 207-204-8551 or the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 1-800-439-1789.