You Could Buy This Maine Racetrack For Less Than The Price of a House

Who wants to be the proud new owner of the Maine Spud Speedway? Here's your chance!

According to BangShift.com, the Maine Spud Speedway in Caribou is on the market, and you could buy the whole kit and caboodle for less than the price of many houses.

That's right, for just $275,000, you could own one of Northern Maine's premiere sporting complexes.

It's a little track, but it could all be yours. According to the article on BangShift, the track is in great shape, has brand new bleachers that were done last summer, as well as two beautiful kitchen/concession areas, multiple storage buildings, a large parking and camping area, and a Kart Track.

