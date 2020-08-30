You Can Take A Guided Hike In Maine Surrounded By A Pack Of German Shepherds

There's plenty of unique experiences available in Maine to enjoy, especially when it comes to the outdoors. So many lakes, streams, and mountains to visit. so little time. If the hiking life appeals to you, maybe it's time you add a little spice to the mix and for that. there's a truly unique experience in Penobscot that may appeal to you. A chance to go on a guided hike surrounded by a pack of non-leashed (and very excited) German Shepherds.

Available on AirBnB, the experience has nearly 30 reviews and holds a perfect 5.0 rating. The reason why seems to be a common theme, there's just no way to have a bad time surrounded by 5-12 enthusiastic, gentle and attentive German Shepherd dogs. Some of the reviewers made mention that it doesn't matter whether you're an expert or novice hiker, the time will fly by when trekking along with these wonderful dogs.

It won't just be playtime either, the hosts and your guides along the tour will go into great detail on how they raise and maintain their relationships with these wonderful majestic dogs. You'll definitely have your ears on their storytelling while keeping your eyes on playing fetch with one of the many energetic pups.

The German Shepherd hike is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October with a reservation in place. The hike generally lasts about 90 minutes. Happy trekking but how could you not be when surrounded by dogs?