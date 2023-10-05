WWE Superstar Chad Gable Discusses Bangor, Catchphrases, and Potential Rematch Against Gunther

The WWE is making a return to Bangor after a five-year hiatus, set to take over the Cross Insurance Center on December 2nd for their WWE Live Holiday Tour.

In December, fans will have the chance to see some of their favorite WWE Superstars in action. In anticipation, I had the privilege of chatting with one of my personal favorites—Chad Gable.

Chad Gable, a multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion, has wrestled at some of the biggest stages that you can as a professional wrestler, including WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles just last year. You can also see him as a regular feature on WWE's Monday Night Raw each week.

During our conversation, we delved into his strong connection with the audience, which he has earnestly cultivated over the past few years. We explored the origins of his popular catchphrases, his week-to-week approach, and much more.

A significant focus was on his ongoing series of matches with "The Ring General" Gunther, the current and longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. We discussed the development of this story and his hopes for its future trajectory.

I also slipped in a question about WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event prior to their Bangor stop, Survivor Series. This year, Survivor Series will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, just outside Chicago. I asked if there were any other wrestlers from Chicago he'd be interested in facing head-on.

For the full interview, you can listen here.

If you're interested in checking out every time that the WWE has come to Bangor, you can read a full and comprehensive list here.

