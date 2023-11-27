Every Time CM Punk Wrestled in Bangor

Well, “The Best in The World” is back.

CM Punk has returned to WWE after nearly a decade away from the company.

Punk made a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago, his hometown, following the main event WarGames match featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton triumphing over the group of Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, as well as former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Punk's comeback was kept under wraps and turned out to be a closely guarded secret. After the WarGames match concluded, Living Colour’s "Cult of Personality" hit the speakers, signaling CM Punk’s entrance. The crowd witnessed Punk's return as the show came to an end.

Punk's departure from WWE in early 2014 was tumultuous, citing health issues as the initial reason for leaving, only to learn he had been fired on his wedding day. In a December 2014 interview, Punk explained, "I was sick and hurt and burnt out, and I walked. And I can do that because I'm an independent contractor.”

After a stint in UFC, Punk swore off pro wrestling for seven years before re-entering the scene in 2021 with WWE’s rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, his time in AEW was marked by injuries and backstage drama, culminating in his firing in August after a physical altercation.

Now back in WWE, and with WWE's return to Bangor approaching, let's reflect on Punk's wrestling history in the Queen City of the East.

Interestingly, Punk has only wrestled twice in Bangor. His most recent appearance was on March 4th, 2012, at the Bangor Auditorium, predating the Cross Insurance Center's role as the primary venue for WWE events. In the main event, Punk successfully defended his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler, marking day 105 of his historic 434-day reign as champion.

Punk also headlined the Bangor Auditorium on September 19th, 2009, at the 'WWE SmackDown/ECW House Show,' successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Matt Hardy. This event took place two weeks before Punk lost the title to The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match.

You can learn more about the WWE Live Holiday Tour in Bangor and gain insight from WWE Superstar Chad Gable here.

