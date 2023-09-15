Every Time WWE Has Come to Bangor (1967-2023)
The upcoming WWE Live Holiday Tour is set to take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor next week, on December 2nd. This marks WWE's return to the Queen City of the East after a five-year absence.
To prepare for WWE's return to Bangor, we've compiled a list of every previous WWE wrestling event held in the city. This information was gathered from the professional wrestling database website cagematch.net.
So, here's a rundown of every WWE event in Bangor, along with details about the main event for each show.
WWE Live – 10/19/18
Main Event: WWE RAW Tag Team Title Match
- The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) defeat Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) by DQ
WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour – 8/11/17
Main Event: Singles Match
- Roman Reigns defeats Braun Strowman by DQ
WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour – 7/16/16
Main Event: WWE United States Title Fatal Four Way Match
- Rusev (w/Lana) (c) defeats Cesaro and Kalisto and Sami Zayn
WWE Live – 10/3/15
Main Event: No Disqualification Match
- Roman Reigns defeats Bray Wyatt
WWE Live - 6/28/14
First WWE Show at Cross Insurance Center
Main Event: Street Fight
- John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt
WWE RAW House Show – 3/4/12
Last WWE Show at Bangor Auditorium
Main Event: WWE Heavyweight Title Match
- CM Punk (c) defeats Dolph Ziggler
WWE SmackDown/ECW House Show – 9/19/09
Main Event: World Heavyweight Title Match
- CM Punk (c) defeats Matt Hardy
WWE SmackDown/ECW House Show – 8/11/2007
Main Event: World Heavyweight Title Match
- Batista defeats The Great Khali (c) by DQ
WWE SmackDown House Show - 12/11/05
Main Event: Singles Match
- The Undertaker defeats Randy Orton (This was the last time that The Undertaker wrestled in Bangor.)
WWE SmackDown House Show – 7/30/05
Main Event: World Heavyweight Title Match
- Batista (c) defeats John Bradshaw Layfield
- The Co-Main Event was a Street Fight between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. This was Eddie Guerrero’s last time wrestling in Bangor before his untimely passing a few months later.
WWE SmackDown House Show – 11/04/02
Main Event: Tag Team Match
- Edge & Rey Mysterio defeat Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero & Eddie Guerrero)
- Brock Lesnar was also on this show, defending the WWE Championship against The Big Show.
WWF House Show – 11/10/01
Main Event: WWF Hardcore Title Match
- Rob Van Dam (c) defeats Raven
WWF House Show – 12/10/97
Main Event: WWF World Tag Team Title Match
- The Head Bangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeat The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) (c) by DQ
- Earlier in this show, The Undertaker defeated Triple H in a casket match.
- Also, there was an Eight Man Tag Team Match between The Nation Of Domination (D-Lo Brown, Faarooq, Kama Mustafa & The Rock) where they defeated Los Boricuas (Jesus Castillo, Jose Estrada, Miguel Perez & Savio Vega). This was The Rock’s only time wrestling in Bangor.
WWF House Show – 7/14/96
Main Event: WWF World Heavyweight Title Match
- Shawn Michaels (c) defeats Vader
- Earlier in the night, Steve Austin defeated Savio Vega in a No Disqualification Match, this was Steve Austin’s only time wrestling in Bangor.
WWF House Show – 8/16/95
Main Event: Strap Match
- Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Tatanka
WWF House Show – 3/1/92
Main Event: WWF World Heavyweight Title Match
- Hulk Hogan defeats Ric Flair (c) by Count Out (This was both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair’s last time wrestling in Bangor.)
WWF House Show – 9/12/91
Main Event: Bodybag Match
- Roddy Piper defeats The Undertaker
WWF House Show – 6/14/91
Flag Match (Special Referee: Virgil)
- Jim Duggan defeats Sgt. Slaughter
WWF – 6/12/84
Main Event:
- Battle Royal Winner: Terry Daniels
WWF – 3/16/84
Main Event: Singles Match
- Sgt. Slaughter defeats The Iron Sheik by Count Out
WWF – 1/13/84
Main Event: WWF World Heavyweight Title Match
- The Iron Sheik (c) defeats Chief Jay Strongbow (7:38)
WWF – 7/6/83
Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Jimmy Snuka defeats The Magnificent Muraco (c) by Count Out (9:26)
WWF – 10/7/81
Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Tony Atlas defeats The Magnificent Muraco (c) by Count Out
WWF – 6/3/81
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match
- Pedro Morales, Rick McGraw & Tony Garea defeat Captain Lou Albano & The Moondogs (Moondog Rex & Moondog Spot) [2:0] (24:04)
WWF – 5/13/81
Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Moondog Rex (28:36)
WWF – 4/22/81
Main Event:
- Rick Martel & Tony Garea defeat Captain Lou Albano & Moondog Rex by Count Out (27:13)
WWF – 4/1/81
Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Pedro Morales (c) defeats Sgt. Slaughter by Count Out (15:32)
WWF – 10/29/80
Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats The Hangman (20:10)
WWF – 10/8/80
Main Event: WWF Intercontinental Title Match
- Tony Garea defeats Ken Patera (c) by DQ (16:50)
WWF – 6/4/80
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski vs. Larry Zbyszko - Double DQ (16:20)
WWF – 5/14/80
Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) vs. Larry Zbyszko - Double DQ
WWF – 4/23/80
Main Event: Non-Title Match
- Andre The Giant & Pat Patterson defeated The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika)
WWF – 3/12/80
Main Event: WWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Ken Patera defeats Bob Backlund (c) by DQ (15:20)
WWF – 10/17/79
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Nikolai Volkoff
WWF – 9/5/79
Main Event:
- Andre The Giant & Chief Jay Strongbow defeat The Valiant Brothers (Jerry Valiant & Johnny Valiant)
WWF – 8/15/79
Main Event: Singles Match (Special Referee: Chief Jay Strongbow)
- Ivan Putski defeats Greg Valentine
WWF – 6/13/79
Main Event: Singles Match
- Greg Valentine defeats Ivan Putski
WWF – 5/2/79
Main Event: WWF North American Title Match
- Ted DiBiase (c) vs. Greg Valentine - Double DQ (17:30)
WWWF – 3/21/79
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Captain Lou Albano by referee's decision
WWWF – 2/7/79
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Ivan Koloff (32:00)
WWWF – 1/17/79
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Match
- Larry Zbyszko & Tony Garea (c) defeat Baron Mikel Scicluna & Victor Rivera
WWWF – 11/29/78
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Spiros Arion by DQ (6:08)
WWWF – 10/18/78
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Luke Graham
WWWF – 8/16/78
Main Event: Tag Team Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow & Haystacks Calhoun vs. Luke Graham & Superstar Billy Graham - Double DQ
WWWF – 6/14/78
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Superstar Billy Graham by Count Out
WWWF – 5/3/78
Main Event: Six Man Tag Team Match
- Dino Bravo, Dominic DeNucci & Haystacks Calhoun defeat Spiros Arion, Stan Stasiak & The Golden Terror
WWWF – 3/22/78
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Spiros Arion by DQ
WWWF – 3/1/78
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Bob Backlund (c) defeats Spiros Arion by Count Out
WWWF – 12/7/77
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Peter Maivia
WWWF – 11/16/77
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Peter Maivia by Count Out
WWWF – 10/26/77
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Peter Maivia defeats Superstar Billy Graham (c) by DQ
WWWF – 10/5/77
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski defeats Stan Stasiak by Count Out
WWWF – 9/14/77
Main Event: Singles Match
- Lenny Hurst defeats Frank Rodriguez
WWWF – 8/24/77
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Joe Turco
WWWF – 8/3/77
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Tony Garea
WWWF – 7/13/77
Main Event: $5,000 Dollar 14 Man Battle Royal
- Winner: Larry Zbyszko, Tony Garea
WWWF – 6/22/77
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Superstar Billy Graham (c) defeats Haystacks Calhoun
WWWF – 6/1/77
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match (Special Referee: Haystacks Calhoun)
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Superstar Billy Graham (c) by DQ
WWWF – 4/20/77
Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match
- Andre The Giant, Larry Zbyszko & Tony Garea defeat Ken Patera & The Executioners (Executioner #1 & Executioner #2)
WWWF – 3/30/77
Main Event: Singles Match
- Tony Garea defeats Johnny Rodz
WWWF – 3/9/77
Main Event: Singles Match
- Tony Garea defeats Baron Mikel Scicluna
WWWF – 2/16/77
Main Event: Singles Match
- Tony Garea defeats Doug Gilbert
WWWF – 1/26/77
Main Event: 20 Man Battle Royal
- Ken Patera defeats Baron Mikel Scicluna and Billy White Wolf and Bruiser Brody and Doug Gilbert and Executioner #1 and Executioner #2 and Gorilla Monsoon and Jay Strongbow and Johnny Rivera and Johnny Rodz and Jose Gonzales and Larry Zbyszko and Manuel Soto and Nikolai Volkoff and Pete Sanchez and Rocky Tomayo and Stan Stasiak and Tor Kamata
WWWF – 12/15/76
Main Event: Indian Strap Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Bruiser Brody
WWWF – 10/13/76
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Bruiser Brody & Stan Hansen defeat Billy White Wolf & Chief Jay Strongbow
WWWF – 9/22/76
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow vs. Stan Hansen - Double DQ
WWWF – 8/11/76
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski defeats Doug Gilbert
WWWF – 7/21/76
Main Event: Singles Match
- Bobo Brazil defeats Doug Gilbert by Count Out
WWWF – 6/9/76
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Match
- Billy White Wolf & Bobo Brazil defeat The Executioners (Executioner #1 & Executioner #2) (c) by DQ
WWWF – 5/19/76
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Skandor Akbar & Stan Hansen defeat Ivan Putski & Pat Barrett [2:1]
WWWF – 4/28/76
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- The Executioners (Executioner #1 & Executioner #2) defeat Johnny Rivera & Jose Gonzales [2:0]
WWWF – 3/17/76
Main Event: Singles Match
- Louis Cyr defeats Man Mountain Mike by Count Out (6:30)
WWWF – 2/25/76
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Louis Cerdan & Tony Parisi (c) defeat Baron Mikel Scicluna & Bugsy McGraw [2:0]
WWWF – 2/4/76
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Koloff defeats Ivan Putski
WWWF – 1/14/76
Main Event: Singles Match
- Tony Parisi defeats Bugsy McGraw by DQ (14:08)
WWWF – 12/17/75
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski defeats Bugsy McGraw by Count Out (19:30)
WWWF – 11/26/75
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski defeats Blackjack Lanza
WWWF – 11/5/75
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski defeats Spiros Arion
WWWF – 10/15/75
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Dominic DeNucci & Pat Barrett defeat Blackjack Lanza & Lou Albano [2:1]
WWWF – 9/3/75
Main Event: Singles Match
- Ivan Putski defeats Captain Lou Albano by Count Out
WWWF – 8/13/75
Main Event: Singles Match
- George Steele defeats Tony Garea
WWWF – 7/2/75
Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow, Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat Lou Albano & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)
WWWF – 6/11/75
Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow, Dominic DeNucci & Victor Rivera defeat Bobby Duncum & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) [3:1]
WWWF – 1/15/75
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Bobby Duncum by DQ
WWWF – 12/11/74
Main Event: NWA World Women's Title Match
- The Fabulous Moolah (c) defeats Candy Rich
WWWF – 11/27/74
Main Event: Best Three Out Of Five Falls Six Man Tag Team Match
- Bobby Duncum & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) defeat Dean Ho, Gorilla Monsoon & Tony Garea
WWWF – 1/16/74
Main Event: Tag Team Match
- Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)
WWWF – 10/16/74
Main Event: Six Man Tag Team Match
- Killer Kowalski & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) vs. Chief Jay Strongbow, Dean Ho & Tony Garea - No Contest
WWWF – 9/25/74
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow, Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat Lou Albano & The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant)
WWWF – 9/4/74
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match (Special Referee: Larry Zbyszko)
- The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) (c) vs. Dean Ho & Tony Garea - Double DQ [1:1]
WWWF – 8/14/74
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Match
- The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) (c) vs. Dean Ho & Tony Garea - Draw
WWWF – 2/27/74
Main Event: Indian Strap Match (Special Referee: Arnold Skaaland)
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Don Leo Jonathan
WWWF – 12/12/73
Main Event: Singles Match
- Pedro Morales defeats Stan Stasiak by DQ
WWWF – 11/21/73
Main Event: Tag Team Match
- Andre The Giant & Chief Jay Strongbow defeat Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka
WWWF – 8/8/73
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Haystacks Calhoun & Tony Garea (c) vs. Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka - Double DQ [1:1]
WWWF – 6/27/73
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow, Haystacks Calhoun & Tony Garea defeat Blackjack Lanza, Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka
WWWF – 6/6/73
Main Event: Singles Match
- Haystacks Calhoun defeats Don Leo Jonathan by DQ
WWWF – 3/14/73
Main Event: WWWF Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow & Pedro Morales defeat Mr. Fuji & Prof. Toru Tanaka (c) by DQ [2:0]
WWWF – 1/10/73
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match
- Pedro Morales (c) defeats Prof. Toru Tanaka
WWWF – 12/20/72
Main Event: Japanese Stretcher Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats Prof. Toru Tanaka
WWWF – 11/29/72
Main Event: 12 Man Battle Royal
- Tony Garea defeats ??? and Mr. Fuji
WWWF – 6/12/72
Main Event: WWWF Heavyweight Title Match (Special Referee: Arnold Skaaland)
- Pedro Morales (c) defeats Prof. Toru Tanaka (12:14)
WWWF – 3/8/72
Main Event: Singles Match
- Prof. Toru Tanaka defeats Rene Goulet by DQ
WWWF – 1/11/71
Main Event: Singles Match
- Bulldog Brower defeats Manuel Soto (7:15)
WWWF – 12/7/70
Main Event: WWWF International Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow & Manuel Soto defeat The Mongols (Beppo & Geeto) (c) by DQ [2:0]
WWWF – 11/23/70
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow defeats The Black Demon (12:54)
WWWF – 11/9/70
Main Event: Singles Match
- Chief Jay Strongbow vs. Ivan Koloff - Draw
WWWF – 10/26/70
Main Event: WWWF International Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Gorilla Monsoon & Victor Rivera defeat The Mongols (Beppo & Geeto) (c) by DQ [2:1]
WWWF – 5/26/69
Main Event: WWWF World Heavyweight Title Match
- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeats Luke Graham (15:09)
WWWF – 9/11/68
Main Event: Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
- Edouard Carpentier & Victor Rivera defeat The Sicilians (Lou Albano & Tony Altimore) [2:0] (18:51)
WWWF – 5/1/68
Main Event: Tag Team Match
- Edouard Carpentier & Louis Cerdan defeat Bull Ramos & Homer O'Dell
WWWF – 11/22/67
Main Event: Singles Match
- Edouard Carpentier defeats Toru Tanaka by DQ (25:14)
WWWF – 8/16/67
Main Event: Singles Match
- Edouard Carpentier vs. Prof. Toru Tanaka - Double Count Out (22:59)
WWWF – 7/12/67
Main Event: WWWF World Heavyweight Title Match
- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeats Baron Mikel Scicluna (19:28)
WWWF – 6/28/67
Main Event: Tag Team Match
- Baron Mikel Scicluna & Gorilla Monsoon defeat Antonio Pugliese & Spiros Arion
There you go! Have you ever attended a WWE show in Bangor? If so, how many of these shows have you been to?
