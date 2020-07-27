Woodstock Police Force Arrest 31-Year-Old Man for Drugs

The Woodstock Police Force arrested a 31-year-old man for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. A search warrant was served at a residence on Wentworth Street, Woodstock, NB.

Police said they received a complaint of illicit drug possession July 21.

He was released on conditions to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court at a later date. The investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code continues.

The suspects name was not released.

Contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 if you have any information about sales and distribution of illegal drugs. You can also use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit online at www.crimenb.ca.