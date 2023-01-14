Winning Ticket Sold in Maine for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion
For the first time ever someone bought the winning ticket in Maine for the Mega Millions grand prize of $1.35 billion.
Mainer is the Single Ticket Holder for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion
The winner got all the numbers right in Friday nights drawing - 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 + Gold Mega Ball 14. The odds of winning are staggering. The chances of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302.6 million.
Who Won and Where was the Ticket Sold?
The winner's name and information about where the ticket was purchased have not yet been disclosed to the public.
First Time Ever on Maine
The director of the Mega Millions Consortium, Pat McDonald, congratulated the winner and the state of Maine, saying, “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot.”
How Much Money Do They Get?
The cash options means the winner can take home close to $724.6 million. In order to claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the annuity over 29 years of annual payments. How the Mainer bought the ticket has not been released, according to the Associated Press.
Second Biggest Mega Millions Ever
Mega Millions has had four billion dollar drawings in its entire history. This was the second largest grand prize. One winner scored $1.53 billion in October, 2018 for its biggest drawing ever.
More Information Coming
More information will be updated when the Mainer is identified and details about where and how the ticket was sold.