For the first time ever someone bought the winning ticket in Maine for the Mega Millions grand prize of $1.35 billion.

Mainer is the Single Ticket Holder for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion

The winner got all the numbers right in Friday nights drawing - 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 + Gold Mega Ball 14. The odds of winning are staggering. The chances of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302.6 million.

Who Won and Where was the Ticket Sold?

The winner's name and information about where the ticket was purchased have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

First Time Ever on Maine

The director of the Mega Millions Consortium, Pat McDonald, congratulated the winner and the state of Maine, saying, “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot.”

How Much Money Do They Get?

The cash options means the winner can take home close to $724.6 million. In order to claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the annuity over 29 years of annual payments. How the Mainer bought the ticket has not been released, according to the Associated Press.

Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash loading...

Second Biggest Mega Millions Ever

Mega Millions has had four billion dollar drawings in its entire history. This was the second largest grand prize. One winner scored $1.53 billion in October, 2018 for its biggest drawing ever.

Get our free mobile app

More Information Coming

More information will be updated when the Mainer is identified and details about where and how the ticket was sold.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.