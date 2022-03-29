Why is Moose Cheese 300 Dollars a Pound and Why Don’t We Have it in Maine?

Yes. You have to milk a moose to make moose cheese!

I'll tell you why moose cheese is one of the most expensive cheeses in the world - you gotta milk a moose to make it! There's only one place making it and it's in the Bjurhom region in SWEDEN. The country, not the town in Maine.

Credit: Älgens Hus Credit: Älgens Hus loading...

It sells at over 300 dollars per pound. I'd say they earn that. The Elk House makes four different types of moose cheese: White Mold Cheese, Creamy Blue Cheese, Dried Blue Cheese, and Feta Cheese.

Credit: Älgens Hus Credit: Älgens Hus loading...

In Europe, they call moose elk, that's why the farm/store/restaurant in Sweden is called the Elk House - they are talking about moose. They have three moose sisters, Gullan, Haelga, and Juno who lactate only from May through the end of September.

Getting them in the mood to be milked is nothing like milking a cow. They get five liters of milk from each moose per day. They must be milked in solitude, with calm and quiet. So, it can take anywhere from half an hour to two hours, which is part of the steep price. But they are friends with the moose and have been socializing with them for years. They have even slept with them so they are tame and feel safe among their handlers. They take very good care of the moose and in turn, the moose take good care of them.

Credit: Älgens Hus Credit: Älgens Hus loading...

So, what's moose cheese taste like for 300 bucks a pound? Well according to the Elk House, it's got a 'smooth, deep and broad taste, without a sharp and strange aftertaste.' Apparently moose milk is is a lot like cow's milk, but has way more protein and more fat (depending on the season).

If I ever find myself in Sweden with a hankering for some cheese and crackers and have an extra 300 bucks, I'm totally trying this cheese!