When Will We See the First Snowfall in Northern Maine?
Winter is on the way and the question is - when will we get our first snowfall in Northern Maine?
Snow in Northern Maine
The best way to predict it is to look at the trends in Aroostook County over the last couple of years.
Earliest Snowfall in Aroostook County
The earliest snowfall in the Presque Isle region was two inches on October 24, 2018, according to howmuchwillitsnow.com. And then on October 26, 2020, Star City and surrounding areas saw 1 inch of snow.
Snow in Mid-November is Most Likely
October is early for snow in Maine. Five times out of the last seven years, Aroostook County saw the first snow in November. In 2021-2022, Presque Isle got 3 inches on November 15. The first snowfall in 2022-2023 was 2 inches on November 13.
It’s pretty clear that we tend to see snow in mid-November on a consistent basis over the years.
First Snowfall and Amounts in Northern Maine
Here’s a look at the snowfall totals and amount of snow in Presque Isle for the last several years.
FIRST SNOW IN PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE:
2016-2017 - 2” on Nov 22
2017-2018 - 1” on Nov 26
2018-2018 - 2” on Oct 24
2019-2020 - 1” on Nov 11
2020-2021 - 1” on Oct 26
2021-2022 - 3” on Nov 15
2022-2023 - 2" on Nov 13
YEARLY TOTALS IN PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE:
2016-2017 - 103”
2017-2018 - 107”
2018-2018 - 139”
2019-2020 - 125”
2020-2021 - 82”
2021-2022 - 98”
2022-2023 - 110"
Weather Information
The National Weather Service in Caribou is a great resource to track weather in Aroostook County.
