Every time we are outside shoveling the driveways and walkways, a common thought likely crosses our minds. We don't just live in Maine. We survive Maine. The unforgiving weather that we often experience is just one of the many factors that make us folks in the North East, tougher than most.

Now there's a TV show on YouTube putting some of our gritty neighbors in challenging situations while facing the elements of the woods in our Pine Tree State.

The series is called Surviving Maine. It is inspired by the long-running CBS hit, Survivor.

Like the real Survivor, the participants are separated into two tribes. The Surviving Maine tribes are named Skidder and Lombard.

According to the Surviving Maine Facebook Page, episodes filmed pre-Covid in 2019 will be airing Wednesdays starting this month. The first one premiered on February 10.

Now let the games begin and let's keep watching to find who gets voted off and ultimately who'll be the last hearty Mainer standing.

Ready for more? Here's comes Episode 2 released on February 17.

We really hope Surviving Maine is a success and wish everyone involved, all the best.

Do you like the show? Then, why not share it with a friend. We are sure the hard working crew and cast members would love it if you did!

If production of the show comes back someday after Covid, maybe they can kick it up even more with some Maine winter battles. That would be mighty savage. Yessuh.

50+ Maine Towns With A Population Less Than 100 People