Maine’s Own ‘Survivor’ Series Is Back With An Intense New Episode

Mainers are some of the toughest most resilient people on the planet. Just ask us. So, it makes sense that we have our own reality TV series on YouTube that demonstrates our grit.

It's our state's version of the long-running CBS television hit, Survivor.

Team Lombard and Team Skidder are back in a new episode of Surviving Maine.

Surviving Maine does it's best to stay true to the original. First of all, the teams are faced with camping in the rugged woods of Central Maine. There are also of course, immunity and reward challenges to accomplish.

On Surviving Maine, they also hold tribal councils at the end of each episode and players are voted out of the competition. So, it's pretty much the same format as the real Survivor.

It's a weekly series that debuted earlier this month. According to the Surviving Maine Facebook Page, the episodes were filmed pre-Covid in 2019. New ones come out on Wednesdays.

We've put the first six shows in the spotlight here. So, why not keep it going.

Last time on Surviving Maine, 2 players were sent home during the tribal council and now 11 remain.

This week's episode features an immunity challenge that requires a steady hand and focused concentration. The competitors must balance balls on a square wooden platform. I'm thinking the feat is much harder to pull off than it sounds.

As if one wasn't tricky enough, additional balls are placed on the board as time goes by.

If a ball rolls off, you're out. To top it off, each player has to do it with only one hand.

Let's watch to find out which two are out this time around. Each week we get closer to learning who will ultimately be the last hearty Mainer left standing.

If you enjoy the show like yours friends here at the Blimp do, why not share it with a friend? We're pretty sure the hard working crew and cast members of Surviving Maine would appreciate that.