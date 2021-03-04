Watch An Action-Packed New Episode Of ‘Surviving Maine’

Team Lombard and Team Skidder are back this week battling it out in the latest episode of Surviving Maine.

It's our state's version of the long-running CBS television hit, Survivor.

Surviving Maine does it's best to stay true to the original. First of all, the two teams are faced with camping in the rugged woods of Central Maine. There are also of course, immunity and reward challenges to perform.

Surviving Maine holds tribal councils and in the end of each episode players are voted out of the competition. So, it's pretty much the same format as the real Survivor.

Mainers are some of the toughest most resilient people on the planet. Just ask us. So, it makes sense that we have a TV series on YouTube to demonstrate our grit.

It's a weekly series that debuted earlier this month. According to the Surviving Maine Facebook Page, the episodes were filmed pre-Covid in 2019. New ones come out on Wednesdays.

We've put the first three shows in the spotlight here. So, we thought you might want to watch the latest one, that was just released yesterday.

The prize for the winners of the reward challenge this week is a brownie. Listen, I love me some brownies. But, doesn't that sound kinda chintzy?

That's okay, though. They make up for it with the immunity challenge. Bring on the giant slingshots!

Let's watch to find out who's out this week, and who will remain. Week after week, we'll get closer to learning which contestant will ultimately be the last hearty Mainer left standing.

If you like the show, share it with a friend. We're pretty sure the hard working crew and cast members of Surviving Maine would appreciate that.

