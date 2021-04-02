Watch New Episodes Of ‘Surviving Maine’

A new week means new episodes of Surviving Maine!

"Surviving Maine" Episode 7 "She's An Idol Queen" featured an interesting immunity challenge that involves balancing multiple golf balls on a platform, the point being, if you drop the balls, you are out of the challenge.

After some intrigue at tribal council, Emily was the 8th player voted out, and importantly, the first member of the jury!

"Surviving Maine" Episode 8 "Twigs" had a difficult immunity challenge that made the players sit down, and stack a tower of wooden blocks using only their feet. After 3 minutes, whoever has the highest stack wins the challenge.

At tribal council, Forrest became the 9th contestant voted out, and the all important 2nd jury member.

There is also a new podcast after episodes with your host Taylor, that breaks down each new show, talks to those voted out, and describes all the action for you!

And a there are "Secret Scenes" that did not make the final cut of the episodes

"Surviving Maine" is a fan-made live reality game that occurs in the Maine woods. Contestants will outwit, outplay and outlast to become the sole survivor. Yes, this obviously has many comparisons to the famed CBS show, but also has a distinct Maine flavor to it.

Each show is set up like a typical episode of Survivor, and includes two reward challenges, and immunity challenge, a tribal council and then the dreaded vote reveal. Deep in the Maine woods, is where two teams of 10 blindfolded strangers, one red team, and one blue team, began their journey.

Surviving Maine also has a GoFundMe page.

Thing are getting serious, as the herd thins out, here is a look at the remaining players.

Becky-Research assistant

Jasmine-Hazard analysis coordinator

Toby-High school teacher

Justin-Marine veteran

Jazzy-Crisis counselor

Jessica-Marine vet, anthropology student

Brandon-Former Disney World cast member

Cameron-Pharma compliance officer

Tony-Kitchen assistant

Tony-Stay at home dad

Rebecca-Substitute teacher