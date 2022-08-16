WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977

Remembering Elvis on August 16

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died.

Mainers Reflect on Planned Show in Portland

The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.

It’s an amazing part of history for the state of Maine to be so closely connected to the death of one of the biggest superstars of all time.

Footage of Maine Preparing for Elvis to Arrive

There’s a captivating YouTube video that shows Portland preparing for the arrival of the King. It really goes way behind the scenes to show the excitement and anticipation.

There are clips from WGAN radio talking about Elvis and the show and everyone getting ready. There is also footage of some of the signs in town welcoming him. (Some of the scenes at Graceland are dramatizations).

Video Goes Behind the Scenes

One of the most compelling parts of the video is his crew readying his room at the Sheraton across from the Maine Mall in South Portland. You see his stage wardrobe including some belts and suits. You also see the famous sunglasses he wore in the ‘70’s.

The clip is just under 5 minutes and gives you some perspective of the magnitude of his visit.

