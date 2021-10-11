WATCH: Lone Airtanker Salutes Mainer Lost In Battle 77 Years Ago

A fitting tribute to a warrior lost at sea.

Second Lieutenant Ernest N. Vienneau of the U.S. Army was only 25 years old when he was shot down in battle on November 6th, 1944. In the days of World War II the young Mainer was fighting for the world's freedom some 3,800 miles away from his hometown of Millinocket

It took five years for his remains to make their way back to Millinocket following the underwater discovery of his shot-up B-52 flying fortress back in September of 2016 off the coast of what now is Croatia. His memorial service was in that small town this past weekend.

U.S. Department of Defense

It was only fitting that an air tanker from the Maine Air National Guard performed a flyover honoring him some 77 years later.

Mr. Vienneau can finally rest in peace where he belongs, here in Maine.