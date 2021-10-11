Halsey Will ‘Never’ Get Their ‘Pre-Baby Body Back,’ And She Doesn’t Want To

Halsey is opening up about their body and how it has changed since giving birth.

The hit-maker shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after noticing people commenting about their body following a performance on Saturday Night Live. In particular, people were commending her (Halsey uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) for how good she looked in a black bodysuit during their performance of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."

Watch Halsey tackle the powerful number below.

In an intimate post, the "Graveyard" singer uploaded several photos of their body since giving birth to Ender Ridley Aydin this summer and addressed how it has changed.

"I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling," Halsey admitted. They explained that the bodysuit was "custom tailored" and "lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job."

What's more, the pop star said that they have "no interest" in working out to reclaim some mystical concept of a “'pre-baby body.'”

"I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son," Halsey wrote.

"I will never have my 'pre baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby," she added. "And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back!"

Check out their post and read the full caption below.

It is particularly powerful to see Halsey address the perception that your body is supposed to instantly bounce back to the way it was before pregnancy after giving birth. As she noted, that is not the case.

The singer has been candid about their experiences with motherhood since giving birth. They skipped the 2021 Met Gala and addressed the decision on social media, writing that there was "nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth.”

Prior to the show Saturday night, she also joked that she might skip her gig on SNL. Halsey also posted a photo using a breast pump backstage ahead of her appearance.

The artist has been very candid about both the highs and lows of motherhood, which is reflected in how she signed off her latest post.

"In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard," Halsey wrote. "Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love."