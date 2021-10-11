The Red Sox in October; Bridging Together Generations

With fans returning to the stands at Fenway Park it seems that the magic of October baseball in Boston has joined them. Game 3 between our Red Sox and the Rays from Tampa was a wild back-and-forth 13 inning battle culminating in the boys from Beantown waiting for Christian Vasquez to hit home plate sealing the 2-1 series lead.

Last night's game was full of drama and controversary with a ground rule double in the top of the 13th inning that ultimately kept Tampa from scoring the go-ahead run. By rule, it was the correct call and now Boston can close out the Rays in Fenway Park tonight when the Eduardo Rodriguez toes the rubber. The game can be heard on 101.9 The Rock with the first pitch ready to be thrown at 7:07 p.m.

Game 3 gave many Red Sox fans another great October memory, a list that has piled up since 2004 when the curse of the Bambino ended. The Red Sox represent more than just a game for many people in Maine and throughout New England. Boston's ballclub brings together generations of families as the stories of heartbreak were passed down to my generation.

This playoff run is a little different for me. You see, throughout the years I have been able to call or speak with my father about the game the night before and recap all of the great moments. We could talk about the moves within the game that paid off or were questionable. But this year, calling him is not an option. This is my first October without my dad. I miss him, but I have the memories of past playoff runs that I can reflect on and be thankful that I was able to experience them with him. I am thankful that for at least one night, that magic returned to Fenway. At 7:07 tonight we can all get behind the chant “Let's Go Red Sox!” It's time to close out the Rays.

Let's take one last look at the game-winner from last night.

