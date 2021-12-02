Did You See What Happened To The Boston Red Sox Website?

Play Ball...Not so fast

The news of the Major League Baseball strike became official on Thursday and the disconnect between the players union and the league may be greater than we were led to believe. Among the many developments of the first day of the lockout was the team and league websites looked dramatically different than they did on Wednesday.

When I saw several people on social media talking about the website's having an overhaul, I had to go see for myself. Sure enough, take a look at what you now see at redsox.com.

Via redsox.com

What about my favorite highlight videos?

Due to the strike, all of the players images, stats, news, and information have been removed from all team websites. The league's website MLB.com also has removed all current player information. There is still access to some historical and highlight videos and information. For baseball fans like myself the winter can be long and sometimes you miss being able to watch a game. During the summer you can listen or watch a game almost every day. So if you're a diehard like me you can still watch some classic videos like Pedro Martinez's 17K game against the Yankees.

Is the commissioner sabotaging the league?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement about the strike, and the tone of it drew the ire players and representatives. The current proposal from the league is believed to be one that takes advantage of the small market teams and benefits the larger markets and their owners. Reports earlier in the week suggested that the two sides were far apart on financial specifics, but that the dialogue was amiable. However, the commissioner's statement and the reaction suggest that we might need to consider the 2022 season could be interrupted.

Be sure to help your regional billionaire

Hey no worries though, you can still buy your favorite players jersey and supposedly have it just in time for Christmas. Somehow, the owners never miss out on those holiday dollars!