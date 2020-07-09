WATCH: Buttery Flaky Crust Duo’s Wicked Funny ‘Mask Up’ PSA

Everybody's favorite Maine grandparents are back in a new public service announcement to urge us all to Mask Up for ME.

The video was produced by Sutherland Weston Marketing and Advertising PR Firm for the Community Health Leadership Board. The campaign is to remind us how we should all be good neighbors and wear a face covering in public to help stop the spread.

This adorable couple took the internet by storm with a video of bloopers from a 2012 commercial shoot for Dysarts went viral in 2016. The hysterical video currently has over 7 million views on YouTube.

Let's watch it again before we check out the new one!

Now here comes the new Mask Up for ME PSA. Wait till you hear what wearing a protective mask does to his voice.

No muffled words here...suddenly he sounds like the Allstate guy.

Click here for more information from the Community Health Leadership Board to get a mask or donate.