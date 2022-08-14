A Reddit Post Asks ‘What’s The Best Maine Commercial?’

This is a blast from the past. Watching these ads will bring back some memories!

In a post on Reddit, someone posed an excellent question, when asked what the best "Maine" commercial was.

Not only were there some spot-on answers, it gave me the idea to find all the iconic ads that were mentioned. These will give you all the old-school feels.

Happy viewing!

tjmme55

Big Al's on "rrrrOUte" 1, Wiscassett

kintokae

According to google he decided to close because the pandemic slowed his business and he wasn’t able to keep full staffing around. That was September 2021.

ecco-domenica

Big Al earned an exclusive, lifetime, hall-of-Maine-fame pass on mispronouncing it.

briank3387

Remember Jolly John?

slowloris01

I'm not jolly unless you're happy!

dedaluscrashing

I was Jolly John for Halloween.

One summer they handed out masks at his dealerships and I got my hands on one.

One of my best costumes evah……

Starman_2112

Webb’s RV “they’ve got the sharpest pencil in town”

exhaustedforever

Hammond Lumbah—that commercial gets me EVERY DAMN TIME. I can’t have a ham and cheese sandwich without saying it.

Hammond Lumbah Comp'ny! I'll never forget that whistle.

QuirkyLetter3215

Bangor Savings Bank Christmas kittens. Hands down.

78FANGIRL

Nostalgia right here! Meow!

mainebringstheheat

Dysart's! Buttery flakey crust!

FITM-K

No line is safe to touch, evah.

rdstrmfblynch79

don't you just, loveee a bargain

rizub_n_tizug

Shoulda bought it when I saw it!

OhDeBabies

The Marden's Lady kicking off every commercial by screaming "what are you still doing in there?!"

jean-luc_gohard

China Dine-uh: a stones throw away from 202!

MainegGal

Funtown, Splash Town USA!

United_Mixture_6700

Before that one it was Funtown Funtown FunTOWN! U. S. AAAaaaaa.

Chris04401

Bangor Car care. “Come join the party!”

Brief-Intention387

OMG, great now that it's not continually irritating daily, lol

Subject_Meat5314

Halloween at Laverdier’s. It’s not just for kids anymore!

linuxknight

Came here for this. Laverdieres Halloween commercials were the best.

There are a bunch on youtube

Brief-Intention387

I can't believe I forgot this one. A cousin and I still randomly start singing this to each other, lol. 990 2200!

Mother-Cheek516

Thanks, just sent this to my boyfriend. He sings this fairly often 😂