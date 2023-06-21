Watch A Mainer On TikTok Pull A Tick From A Very Unpleasant Place
Ouch!
@haley.grantt We named him Larry 🕷️ @cyleighstsaviour3 #fyp #nope #tick #maine #gross #ticks #ticksoftiktok ♬ original sound - Haley Grant
A TikTok user named haley.grantt posted a video of something that looks incredibly painful…pulling a tick from your eyelashes!
The clip titled "Living in Maine is fun until:" is just 14 seconds long, but it will make you squirm a little, although the girl in the video was pretty cool, calm, and collected. She handled it like a pro.
She even had a sense of humor about it, nicknaming the tick “Larry.”
Let’s face it, ticks are a huge pain in the rear end, for multiple reasons, so here are a few things you should know
How long is tick season in Maine?
Nymphal ticks, active from about May-July, are most responsible for human cases of Lyme disease.
Adult ticks, also able to transmit infection, are active October-December and again from April-June.
How can you prevent them?
LL Bean posted a video with some very handy tips.
She had quite a bit of sympathy from the comment section of the video
ricky peepee
IN THE EYELASHES ??!!!
Kaylin.jose
I would have to go to the ER. And they would HAVE to sedate me.
Lacey Eggersdorfer
what anxiety meds are you on.... because I need that kind
marissa lima
actually props to her bc this is my worst nightmare
bailey
How was she so calm about it???
C H E L S E A
Id have smashed my face into the mirror over and over and over until I was unconscious without a thought to get it out calmly
chasica123
Imagine how some people stumble onto a tick nest and get covered in them. This is why is dangerous to cuddle your dogs in bed
Summer is officially here! Have fun, but be safe out there!!