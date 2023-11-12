Want A Trader Joe’s In Bangor? Here Is How You Can Make It Happen

There is only one Trader Joe's in Maine. We can get together and change that.

Tired of Portland getting all the cool stuff? Bored with every new business in the Bangor area being a weed store, a furniture store, or a bank? A little initiative could turn things around.

As of now, there is just one Trader Joe's in the state of Maine, it is located on Marginal Way in Portland. There is also one in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Trust me, this is a store you want right here in the Queen City.

From their first location in Los Angeles, back in 1967, they now currently have more than 500 stores, and Trader Joe's provides a one-of-a-kind, distinctive, fun grocery experience. It is one of the most popular chains in the United States.

They are known for offering their customers a great atmosphere, and for making grocery shopping a chill, and stress-free place to be. They are also known for a variety of unique products.

So, it turns out that their website has a "Request a Trader Joe's in My City" form (which I immediately filled out) Will it work? Who knows, but if we bombard them with enough entries, maybe they will kick the idea around.

Nakia Rohde, the public relations manager at Trader Joe's, said they do not share the data collected from that form. She did say those requests go to the people responsible for selecting locations.

"We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year," Rohde said. "At this time, we do not have a location confirmed in Bangor."

Not yet, anyway.

It's a pretty straightforward form to fill out. First name, last name, Email Address, City, State, and a comment section where you can tell them why you think they should open a location in Bangor.

Ya know you want it, just do it!

For those of you interested in how Trader Joe's goes about picking a new location, check out Episode 52 of this podcast, "How to Make a Trader Joe's: Part One."