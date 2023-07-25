Video of Officer-Involved Shooting at the Houlton Border in May

A video has been released that shows a Maine State Police Trooper firing at a man at the Houlton Border who had a sign saying he had a bomb. The incident happened on Memorial Day.

Video of Police-Involved Shooting at Houlton Border

WGME TV posted the clip to Twitter from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Sign in Truck Window Said He Had a Bomb

On Memorial Day, a Maine State Trooper fired two shots at 42-year-old Tony Holford from Rhode Island. Police had been in pursuit of Holford on I-95. He had a sign in his truck window that said he had an explosive device onboard.

Man Not Injured in the Shooting

Holford was not injured in the shooting. He surrendered to police and faces multiple charges including Aggravated Reckless Conduct, Terrorizing and Failure to Stop.

Driver Did Not Follow Police Orders

Police said Holford did not follow their orders to get out of the vehicle. He had proceeded to drive between the Houlton and Woodstock Ports of Entry. Maine State Police Corporal Eric Paquette “shot at the driver” after he drove towards the Canadian border. Read the full story in the link below.

AG’s Office is Investigating the Incident

The shooting is under a standard procedure investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

