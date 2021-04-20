US-Canadian Border to Remain Closed For All But Essential Travel Through May 21, 2021

The United States Department of Homeland Security announced today, April 20th that the US-Canadian border would remain closed through at least May 21, 2021 to all non-essential travel.



The border was initially closed on March 18, 2020. This means the border will have been closed for 429 days.

Essential travel is defined as trade shipments, essential workers and approved temporary foreign workers.

The border closings have been precipitated because of the COVID-19 pandemic