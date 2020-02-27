UMPI Hosting 14th annual Planet Head Day

The major fundraising event for C-A-N-C-E-R [Caring Area Neighbors for Cancer Education and Recovery], will soon be happening.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle will host the 14th annual Planet Head Day on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Wieden Hall Gymnasium.

C-A-N-C-E-R is an Aroostook County-based organization that assists cancer patients and their families. The event is an afternoon of food, fun, and an assortment of space and cancer-based displays and programs at the event—and, best of all, you can have your head painted as the celestial body of your choice.

Either get your head shaved or “bald” caps will be available for a less permanent option for participants. The staff of Great Beginnings Hair Boutique will be available again this year to provide free haircuts for those willing to shave their heads for the occasion. Pizza will be provided free of charge by the Presque Isle Pizza Hut restaurant and there will be live music by Heath Bartley

This event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Susan Black with C-A-N-C-E-R at 207-764-4647.