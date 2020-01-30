UMFK to Host Regional Round for National Spelling Bee

The University of Maine at Fort Kent’s Office of Community Education is hosting the Northern District (Aroostook County) Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

The competition will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m. in the Nadeau Hall Conference Room. In the event of bad weather, the competition will be held the next evening, Friday, February 28th at 6:30 in Nadeau Hall.

The competition is being sponsored by Maine School Administrative District 27 under the supervision of Middle School English Teacher, J. Travis Lynn.

Winners of the Northern District spelling bee will continue on to the state competition. The state winners advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will air on ESPN this spring.

The spelling bee is free and the public is invited to come out and watch these young wordsmiths test their skills next month.