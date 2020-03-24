New President Named for University of Maine at Fort Kent

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy announced Tuesday that the search has ended for a new president at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Chancellor Malloy has named Dr. Deborah Hedeen, President / Provost of UMFK. Dr. Hedeen brings 27-years of higher education experience to the St. John Valley, including nearly two decades of service in leadership roles. She currently serves as the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Montana Western since July 2016.

Dr. Hedeen was welcomed by a virtual introduction event that was streamed to the University of Maine System’s YouTube channel today (Tuesday). Her appointment as President / Provost of UMFK begins July 1. Dr. Hedeen was chosen as part of a campus and community-engaged national search for university leadership.