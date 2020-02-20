NMCC’s Crowley Interviewed for UMFK Presidency

The University of Maine at Fort Kent (UMFK) is looking for an accomplished and energetic leader to serve as the University’s next President.

The search is being conducted through a 14 member search committee under the oversight and procedures of the Board of Trustees of the University of Maine System. The search committee includes representatives of the faculty, students, staff, Trustees, Board of Visitors, and community.

One of the 4 finalists being interviewed lives just a little ways down the road from the UMFK campus. Timothy Crowley, currently the President of Northern Maine Community College (NMCC) in Presque Isle, was on the UMFK campus this past Wednesday and will be there through Thursday. In his role as NMCC President, Crowley has focused on program development, striving to ensure the College meets local and state workforce needs. During his tenure and leadership, the Northern Maine Community College Foundation has raised $10 million dollars in the last decade to support scholarships and instructional technology, and to build a new wellness and student center. He has overseen the development of several new programs of study including Water Treatment Technology, Wind Power Technology and Precision Machining.

The final candidate, Dr. Deborah Hedeen, will visit the campus from February 24-27.

The search committee is chaired by Trustee Kelly Martin, a native of Fort Kent.