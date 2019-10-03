UMFK Makes Big Jump in National Ranking of Colleges

It's one thing to make the Washington Monthly’s annual Bachelor’s College Rankings, but yet another to make a big leap within the ranking.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent has done both, rising 21 spots from its last listing. UMFK also placed 38th out of 250 colleges in the publication’s “Best Bang for the Buck: Northeast” rankings.

For the past eight years, the Washington Monthly has been conducting their research focusing on nationally-reported data as well as key standards that a college must meet in order to be included in their rankings.

UMFK interim President Tex Boggs explains the rise in the rankings. “We made an exponential jump in this ranking and that jump is a direct result of the level of support provided to our students by our faculty and staff....and being listed as a university that returns the best bang for a student’s buck is proof of our interest in and support of our low income, first generation students.”

UMFK also ranked 19th overall in the Washington Monthly’s Top 200 Bachelor’s Colleges in the U.S.

The complete 2019 Washington Monthly rankings can be seen at https://washingtonmonthly.com/2019college-guide.