UMFK’s Rural U Program Collaborates to Open Career Pathways

The Maine Recreation & Parks Association is endorsing a class by University of Maine at Fort Kent.

UMFK will be offering the Principles of Coaching class to high school students who have an interest in coaching. Accoreding to Deb Smith, the executive director of the Maine Recreation & Parks Association (MRPA), “This collaboration will benefit Maine communities, as well as the students who complete the course, because Maine's Recreation Departments are full of youth sport coaching opportunities.”

After Scott Voisine, UMFK’s Dean of Community Education, noticed the growing numbers of students talking the Principles of Coaching class, he sought out the MRPA for their review of the course and endorsement so as to attract more students and bring awareness to the MRPA and recreation in Maine.

The Principles of Coaching class is offered online and is accessible to Maine high school students in the Rural U program. The Rural U program will begin reaching out to State high schools to promote this class and other recreation or athletics-related courses in order to increase access to niche areas of education for high schools students with the goal of retaining Maine’s future workforce.

For more information about UMFK’s Rural U program or this class, call 834-8644 or go to https://ruralu.umfk.edu/.