Ultimate Getaway For A Maine Train Lover? Staying In A Caboose

According to Only In Your State, and the Airbnb listing for the property, visitors to Payson Hill Farm in Knox, Maine can spend the night in a real caboose!

According to the Airbnb listing, the caboose, known as 616R, was built in 1917. It served the Central Maine Railroad for 75 years before being retired in 1992. It is 40 feet long, ways 22 tons, and now sits on its own set of tracks.

For those who don’t know, the caboose was traditionally the last car of every freight train. They were used as offices and sleeping quarters for the train crews. However, occasionally, non-crew would ride in the caboose. In fact, according to this story, President Abraham Lincoln was a fan of riding in the cabooses of the trains on which he rode.

In addition to the caboose, the property also includes an attached (via a beautiful deck) cabin. In total, the rental sleeps 8 – 4 in the bunks in the caboose and 4 in the cabin. There’s also a swing set for the kids to use, a small fire pit, a BBQ grill, wifi, and a fully outfitted kitchen. Depending on your carrier, cellphone service is spotty (but, you didn’t rent the place to talk on the phone, though, right?). There are a few rules: no pets, no smoking, and no parties.

Spend The Night In A Maine Caboose

It is available from May through October for $140 a night. Get all the details about renting the place HERE

