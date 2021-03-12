Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Know ‘What the Future Holds’ For Upcoming No Doubt Anniversary

Gwen Stefani admitted that she doesn't know what's next for No Doubt.

On Thursday (March 11), the "Just A Girl" singer spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to promote her latest single, 'Slow Clap."

Lowe noted that she is releasing a solo album in 2021 but the following year will hold a special anniversary for her legendary band.

"And in 2022 you're reaching an anniversary or a milestone since the beginning of your musical career ... back in 1992 with your friends in No Doubt," Lowe hinted. "And if we have to put a pin in that for now and come back and discuss that, but man, surely that's got to cross your mind at some point. That's a big deal."

On March 17, 1992, the ska-pop-rock band released their debuted self-titled album to critical acclaim. So, will there be a reunion or special anniversary surprise?

"It is a really big deal," Stefani admitted. "And I do, I'm reflecting so much on all the music. When you're writing new music, you reflect on everything that you've done."

"For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago," she continued. "I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It's impossible."

Back in 2017, No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal told Rolling Stone that the group has not disbanded.

"I think it’s the kind of situation where you go through different phases," he explained. "Right now Gwen’s focusing on her solo stuff, and we’re focusing on Dreamcar [his new band]. No Doubt will always be there; we’ve experienced things together that no one else will ever experience with us. It’s a family that will always be there, and the music we’ve created will always be there. We’re just going through a period where everybody’s kind of doing their thing."

Be sure to listen to Gwen Stefani's latest release, below.