Did Taylor Swift Just Re-Record ‘1989’? Listen to Re-Recorded ‘Wildest Dreams’ Clip

Did Taylor Swift re-record her album 1989?

On Friday (March 12), the trailer for the upcoming animated film Spirit Untamed dropped online. Swifties were pleasantly surprised to hear "Wildest Dreams," off her 2014 hit album, used in the background of the trailer.

"Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' in your new trailer," Swift wrote in her Instagram Story after the trailer premiered.

Now, fans are speculating that Swift has re-recorded her album1989 now that there is a new version of "Wildest Dreams."

On April 9, Swift will release her first re-recorded album, for her sophomore record Fearless. In February, Swift released her first official re-recording with "Love Story (Taylor's Version)."

Ironically, the upcoming Spirit Untamed movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Swift's ex-boyfriend, who was rumored to be the subject of her song "All Too Well" off her 2012 record, Red.

Swift is hard at work re-recording her first six albums after her former record label Big Machine sold her masters to Ithaca Holdings, led by Scooter Braun. Swift has been championing artists' rights to own their own masters ever since.