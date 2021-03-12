22-Year-Old Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Bangor, Maine

Officials arrested a 22-year-old Bangor man after heroin, crack cocaine and loaded handguns were found in his Ohio Street Apartment Thursday.

As part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities from an apartment on Ohio Street, Bangor-based North Central Task Force agents were working with the Bangor Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated when a vehicle left the Oho Street address. Police identified 22-year-old John Clement who was currently out on bail from a 2020 aggravated drug trafficking charge. Clement had conditions of bail which allowed law enforcement to conduct a search of both his person and residence.

Authorities searched the residence and found two loaded handguns, approximately 100 grams of crack cocaine, 90 grams of powder cocaine, 90 Oxycodone pills and 20 grams of suspected heroin. Officials also seized approximately $10,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds from drug trafficking. Police said the drugs seized have a combined street value of approximately $30,000.

The charges against Clement include Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. The charges were enhanced to a Class A offense due to the presence of firearms, the weight of the drugs seized and the fact that the Ohio Street apartment from which the drugs/handguns were seized is less than 1000’ of a City of Bangor park designated as a “drug free safe zone’.

Police transported Clements to Kennebec County Jail. No bail was set due to the involvement of firearms, and he was already out on bail at the time of the arrest.

Agents said more arrests are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

Contact the MDEA office if you have info about the current investigation or the illegal sales of drugs. Text MDEA to TIP411 (847411). You can also call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

