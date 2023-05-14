Two People Seriously Injured after Motorcycles Collide
Two people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed into each other in Buckfield on Saturday evening.
Two Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Collision
The two motorcyclists were traveling together and crashed into each other as a vehicle turned into a private residence ahead of them. Both motorcycles went off the road, according to WGME News.
Taken to the Hospital for Treatment
The collision happened around 6 pm on Turner Street. First responders arrived on the scene and provided aid. Both were taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment, said the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Police Said: “Inexperience Played a Role”
Police said “the inexperience of the riders played a role.” The investigation is ongoing.
