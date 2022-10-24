Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine

A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say the search warrant was the result of a “multi-month investigation” into drug trafficking at the residence. Deputies allegedly seized about 315 grams (11 ounces) of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams (one teaspoon) of Fentanyl compound, and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be drug proceeds.



A Clifton man and woman are charged with aggravated drug trafficking

Upon the conclusion of the search warrant, police arrested 36-year-old Jessica Lovely and charged her with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Felony Class A) and Violation of Condition of Release.

Officers also arrested 54-year-old Michael Drake and charged him with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Felony Class A) and Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Felony Class B).

The drug bust comes less than a week after police seized about 368 grams (13 ounces) of dangerous drugs in Bradford and arrested a man and woman there for drug trafficking. Police did not say if this investigation was directly connected to the previous one.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Holden Police Department, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, US Custom and Border Protection and the Brewer Rescue Squad. The Sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.