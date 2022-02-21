Two Men Charged with Drug Trafficking, East Millinocket, Maine

Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking

The East Millinocket Police have charged a 53-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with drug trafficking and other offenses after a several month investigation.

Several Months Investigation

Part of the investigation started in August 2021 when police were trying to locate several wanted people at a residence on Pattagumpus Road. Officers were also conducting a bail search. Police got a search warrant for the residence after they were met with resistance from the home owners.

Drugs and Over 30 Firearms Seized

The warrant was executed and officers seized several hundred grams of meth, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Over 30 firearms were also seized.

Two Men Charged

An investigation went on for several months as police obtained information that led to the charges against 53-year-old Scott Smith and 37-year-old Ryan Schiller. Smith is charged with “two counts of Class A Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs and more than two dozen counts of criminal forfeiture of property.” Police charged Schiller with “two counts of Class A Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs.” The East Millinocket Police said more arrests are possible.

More Arrests and Charges

There were four other people arrested or charged the night the search warrant was executed at the Pattagumpus Road residence. The offenses were related to bail and probation violations.

Get our free mobile app

Newscasts and Updates

This news story will be updated when more information is available and released to the public. Follow us on social media and look for more details on our home page. Download our app for free to listen to our newscasts.

Luxurious Home with Ideal Location in Presque Isle, Maine