Two Fatal Accidents in Maine; Motorcycle Crash & Roll Over

Police: Driver Fatigue Played Role in Fatal Maine Crash

Police downstate say driver fatigue appeared to have been a factor in a crash that killed a 40-year-old Limerick woman.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the crash took place in Limington Wednesday night and claimed the life of Christine LePage.

They said the woman's SUV left the road, hit a tree and rolled down an embankment onto its roof.

Lepage was the only person in the vehicle. The crash was still being investigated.

##

Motorcycle Rider Killed In Crash in Weld, Maine

WELD, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a motorcycle operator was killed in a crash in the town of Weld.

Officials said the crash happened Wednesday morning, and the rider later died.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded, but Maine State Police were conducting the investigation.

State police identified the victim as 56-year-old Thomas Owens, of Weld.