Two Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Aroostook County Man

A Danforth couple has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the Memorial Day weekend that claimed the life of an Aroostook County man and seriously injured another.

Maine State Police say they arrested 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell Friday morning in Lincoln.

Motorcyclists Were Struck in Hit-and-Run on Road Between Danforth and Springfield

Police say Moore was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Springfield Road just below Danforth on Sunday afternoon when he crossed the center line and hit two motorcyclists, then allegedly fled the scene.

The crash killed 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and injured his nephew, 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St Agatha. Ouellette was hospitalized in serious condition and underwent surgery. Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Police Arrest Man and Woman From Danforth 5 Days After Fatal Hit-and-Run

State Police say Moore was charged Friday with manslaughter, driving to endanger, and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury or death.

Lowell was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with a witness or informant.

Moore and Lowell are both being held at the Washington County Jail, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police were assisted at the crash site on Sunday by the Calais Fire-EMS and Danforth Fire Department. The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forest Service also assisted in the investigation.

Police made contact with Moore on Tuesday following an intensive investigation to locate him.

The investigation continues.

12 Activities in Maine Your Kids Will Actually Want to Do This Summer Kids enjoy a lot of things but for summertime fun, it all comes down to 5 groups; amusement/water parks, animals, sports, learning, and the beautiful outdoors. If you're looking for some serious family fun this summer, start checking these off your bucket list.