Two Arrested in Biggest-Ever Drug Seizure by Fredericton Police

In what is said to be the largest seizure of drugs ever by the Fredericton Police Force, officers have confiscated over 5.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, numerous other drugs, multiple restricted firearms and nearly $60,000 in cash.

Forty-year-old Kaleb Kennett and 30-year-old Tasheen Cloake, both from Fredericton, have been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. They were arrested following a motor vehicle stop on the city’s southside on Wednesday. Fredericton Police say the two are facing a combined 45 criminal charges and 18 Controlled Drug and Substances Act charges.

Officers executed four drug warrants Wednesday on an apartment in Fredericton, as well as two storage units and a vehicle.

Police say they seized five handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, a conducted energy weapon (taser), brass knuckles, about $59,000 in cash, as well as suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, morphine, acid, psilocybin (mushrooms), methylphenidate and lorazepam.

The value of the seized crystal meth alone is approximately $560,000, according to Fredericton police.

Kennett and Cloake have both been charged with: Possession of firearms contrary to a prohibition order, Proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offense (stolen firearm) x2, Possession of a loaded restricted firearm, Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized (x2), Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, Careless use of a firearm, and Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Drug-related charges include: Possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, morphine, LSD/acid, psilocybin, methylphenidate and lorazepam for the purpose of trafficking.

Kennett and Cloake are being held in custody and will return to court in Fredericton on Monday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m.