A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County.

On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State of Maine search warrant on the Gardner Creek Road residence of Daniel White in Wade.



Officers confiscated nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs in Wade bust

Agents say they discovered over two pounds of suspected fentanyl in the search, along with a half-pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and several firearms. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is estimated at $245,000, according to the MDEA.

Suspect in Wade drug trafficking case being held in Somerset County jail

Following the search, White was arrested and transported to the Somerset County Jail where he is being held on federal drug trafficking offenses.

Assisting the MDEA in the investigation was the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police. Officials say the investigation has been ongoing for several months.

This article will be updated as we receive more information. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.